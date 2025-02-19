Amid Rift Buzz, Eknath Shinde Opens Up On Speculations Of Cracks In Mahayuti

Amid the speculations of a rift in Maharashtra’s ruling alliance, Mahayuti, over the withdrawal of Y security cover of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MLAs, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde cleared the air and refuted the claims, saying that there is "absolutely no cold war" with CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde, who has set up a medical aid cell at Mantralaya despite the presence of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), said, "The establishment of this cell is a step forward in our collective efforts to assist citizens. It will connect with the Chief Minister's War Room and is intended to enhance service delivery, not to create a competing system."

"There is absolutely no cold war between us. We are united in our fight against those who oppose development. When I was chief minister, on 31 October 2023, then deputy chief minister Fadnavis had founded a similar cell. I have simply reconstituted it with my people overseeing its operations," Shinde asserted. Shinde's close aide Mangesh Chivate will head the new medical cell.

The development, probably the first of its kind in the state, comes amid a tussle between Mahayuti allies in the state government over various issues, including guardian ministers' appointments. "The cell will not provide financial aid but will instead guide people on accessing relief through existing government schemes, including the CMRF, the charitable hospital scheme, the National Child Health Programme, and Ayushman Bharat. It aims to enhance the implementation of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.," Chivate told PTI.

"When Shinde was chief minister, I was doing the same work using the CM Relief fund and we helped many people. Now, I will do the same work, except that this cell will not disburse funds, but provide all the assistance to needy patients," Chivate added.

Chivate, who previously led the CMRF during Shinde's tenure as Chief Minister, said Rs 267.5 crore was disbursed to approximately 32,000 patients for costly surgeries, including organ transplants and specialised treatments for children suffering from thalassemia and cochlear implant procedures.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there is nothing wrong in the setting up of a medical aid cell at Mantralaya by Shinde as the aim is to help people.

Responding to a query from reporters on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, "There is nothing wrong in the formation of such a cell as its aim is to help people. When I was the deputy chief minister, I had formed a similar cell."

Rift In BJP-led Mahayuti?

Speculations of a fresh rift in the Mahayuti alliance began after media reports suggested that Eknath Shinde was upset over the withdrawal of security cover provided to leaders. The Mahayuti government has now withdrawn or slashed the Y-category security cover given to MLAs from across parties including the Shiv Sena legislators. Eknath Shinde is reportedly upset with the move.

When Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and joined the BJP, Y-security cover was given to 44 MLAs and 11 Lok Sabha MPs who had supported him. Now, the covers have been withdrawn for all MLAs who are not ministers.

(With PTI Inputs)