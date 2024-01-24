trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713293
NewsIndia
2024 LOK SABHA POLLS

Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock, Mamata Banerjee Tells TMC Leaders To 'Be Ready To Fight On All Seats'

Mamata has earlier cautioned that TMC is prepared to independently contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats if not given the "due importance." 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock, Mamata Banerjee Tells TMC Leaders To 'Be Ready To Fight On All Seats'

KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing tussle over seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly instructed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters to gear up for a fierce electoral battle on all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. During a meeting in Kalighat, Mamata asserted, "Be ready to fight on all seats. I wanted to leave two, but Congress wants twelve."

Warning Shots: TMC's Seat-Sharing Deadlock

With seat-sharing discussions with Congress yielding no results, Mamata had earlier cautioned that TMC is prepared to independently contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats if not given the "due importance." This declaration sets the stage for a potential showdown within the INDIA bloc.

Strategic Meeting In Murshidabad: Rallying The Troops

Mamata's message was delivered during a closed-door organisational meeting of the party's Murshidabad district unit, known for its significant minority population and historical ties to the Congress. Emphasizing the need for victory in all three Lok Sabha seats in the district, Mamata urged TMC workers to be battle-ready.

Congress' Waning Influence: Bengal's Political Chessboard

In the 2019 general elections, Congress managed to retain only the Baharampur seat in West Bengal, highlighting its diminishing political foothold. The state's political dynamics reveal a complex scenario with TMC, Congress, and CPI(M)-led Left Front forming an alliance against the BJP, creating rifts within the Opposition.

The INDIA Bloc Turmoil: TMC's Offer And Congress' Rejection

Tensions escalated as TMC reportedly offered Congress only two seats, a proposal rejected by the grand old party. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, state Congress president, emphasized that Congress would not "beg" for seats. The fallout raises concerns about the unity of the Opposition ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, the TMC abstained from an INDIA bloc virtual meeting, underscoring the necessity for Congress to recognize its limitations in West Bengal. The ruling party emphasized its role in spearheading the state's political battle, hinting at growing discontent within the alliance.

Historical Alliances: TMC's Past Ties With Congress

The Trinamool Congress had previously allied with Congress in the 2001 assembly polls, 2009 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2011 assembly polls, leading to the ousting of the CPI(M)-led Left Front government after 34 years. The current discord between TMC and Congress adds a new chapter to their political history.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look