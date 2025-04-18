Amid Starlink Buzz, PM Modi, Elon Musk Discuss Collaboration In 'Tech, Innovation' Sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he talked to the United States President's Senior Advisor and the tech giant CEO, Elon Musk. The two leaders discussed various issues and the potential for 'collaboration of technology and innovation'.

In a post on Musk-owned social platform X, PM Modi said that India is committed to advancing its partnerships with the US in technology and innovation domains.

"Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," PM wrote.

This comes amid reports of Starlink's - Musk'e satellite-based internet service provider firm - possible entry into India.

Senior executives from Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite communication company, met with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and officials from the telecom ministry on Wednesday to outline the company’s vision for expanding its presence in India.

The delegation included Starlink’s Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight. According to Goyal, the discussions focused on Starlink’s advanced technology platform, its current collaborations, and its future investment roadmap in India.

The meeting was also attended by high-level representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Telecommunications, who oversee telecom-related matters.

According to Times of India report, Starlink addressed the Indian government's concerns—primarily those raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs—regarding national security. The company has been seeking regulatory approval to launch its satellite communication services in India for the past two to three years. However, progress has been hindered largely due to unresolved security-related issues.