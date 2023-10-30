Amid Stir, Maharashtra CM Shinde Promises Maratha Reservation In 2 Phases

Following today's Maratha reservation meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the establishment of an advisory board led by retired Judges to address the issue. During a press conference after the meeting, CM Shinde stated that the government will collaborate with the Backward Classes Commission across the state to gather empirical data. "This will enable us to present a comprehensive case to the Supreme Court in the pending curative petition, highlighting the extent of the Maratha community's backwardness," said CM Shinde. CM Shinde also said that the government will provide maratha reservation in two phases.

"In the first report submitted by the Justice Shinde committee, over One Lakh Marathas have been identified with valid proof which can be considered for giving them reservation. We will give reservations to the Maratha community in 2 phases, one through the Kunbi Caste Certificate and the other in general to the Maratha community on the basis of economic backwardness which will stand legal scrutiny," said CM Shinde.

In this significant meeting, attendees including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP ministers Chandrakant Dada Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister Shambhuraj Desai, and Dada Bhuse from Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, as well as Minister Dilip Walse Patil from the Nationalist Congress (Ajit Pawar faction) were present.

Manoj Jarange Patil, a coordinator for the Maratha Morcha, is currently on a hunger strike, demanding reservations for the Maratha community. CM Shinde further said "Tomorrow representatives from Manoj Jarange Patil will meet members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee for Maratha Reservation for further discussions. We will give a message through the Divisional Commissioner to Manoj Jarange Patil. I request Manoj Jarange Patil to call off his indefinite hunger strike as we are working on what his demands are."

The Chief Minister also emphasized that his government is now following up on the curative petition pending in the Supreme Court and trying to make the Apex Court understand as to how Maratha reservation is completely right from the point of view of the law.