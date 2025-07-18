Amid Stricter Visa Scrutiny, US Universities Could See 70-80% Drop In Indian Students: Report

The universities from the United States could witness a 70% drop in Indian students this year due to the continued freeze in visa appointment slots and a spike in rejection rates of visas.

This comes as the Trump administration is continuing to lock horns with the education department and a crisis with international students. The American government expanded the scrutiny of foreign students in US colleges and universities after the political unrest that had swept through campuses against the Israel-Gaza conflict.

"By this time usually, most students are done with their visa interviews and are preparing to fly," Sanjeev Rai from Hyderabad Overseas Consultant told the Times of India. He added that this year, they are still refreshing the portal with the hope of a slot opening.

Indian Students On Edge?

Earlier, the authorities from the US had assured that more visa slots would be released in phases. However, the lack of clarity is leaving students worried.

"Even when a few slots opened midweek, those who managed to book haven't received confirmation," TOI quoted Ankit Jain from Window Overseas Education Consultancy.

Students Exploring Other Options?

While there is a freeze in visa appointment slots, students are also looking at alternative options for education.

A student who is exploring Germany for a Master's degree in automotive engineering stated that he could not wait, as the US visa application looks like a "dead-end," and hence, he withdrew his application.

"If slots aren't released in the next few days, thousands of dreams will be shattered. We are seeing about an 80% drop. We're getting panic calls every day from students and their parents," said Arvind Manduva from I20 Fever Consultancy.

Moreover, one other issue that is arising is that students who applied as early as March and got interview appointments are facing an unusually spiked rejection rate.

US On Indian Students' Visa

While the visa crisis pertains, the US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston earlier clarified that student visa applications for the United States are open and encouraged students to apply, while underlining that all visa decisions are taken keeping US national security in mind.

Speaking to ANI, Houston said, "Our student visa applications have opened, students can apply and submit their application but what we want students to understand when they're applying for that visa, we want them to understand that we want to see a use of that visa that is in line with their application and the students come to the United States and study and not obstruct students from studying in class, not to vandalize campuses."

US Visa Rule

The US Department of State also announced that it will resume processing of the visa applications for foreign students with a condition that requires applicants to make their social media accounts public for government review.

"Under new guidance, we will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications. To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public,' " according to IANS, the statement issued by the US Department of State read.

The US State Department asserted that every visa adjudication is a national security decision.

(with agencies’ inputs)