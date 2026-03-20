Amid sudden twist in Delhi weather, Bill Gates' claim goes viral | Watch video

A sudden dip in temperatures and unseasonal rain has given Delhi and much of North India an unexpected March chill, more like winter than the usual onset of summer. As residents reached for jackets, social media quickly offered its own explanation, with viral posts linking the weather to climate experiments allegedly backed by Bill Gates. But while the claims have spread rapidly online, experts say the truth lies firmly in natural weather systems, not in human intervention.

A rare March weather pattern

Large parts of North India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, are currently experiencing moderate to heavy spells of rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The change has been driven by an active Western Disturbance, a weather system that originates in the Mediterranean and moves eastwards.

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The current system has been particularly strong, bringing what many have described as a “mini monsoon” in March. Hill states such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have also reported fresh snowfall, further cooling the plains.

Weather officials have warned that conditions could remain unstable for several hours, with improvement expected later in the day as the system weakens and moves east towards Bihar and Jharkhand.

Disruption across the region

The sudden shift has not just changed the feel of the weather; it has disrupted daily life. Strong winds, reaching up to 68 km/h in places, combined with heavy rain and dust storms, have affected visibility and transport.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, several flights were diverted due to poor conditions. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, warning of continued rainfall, thunderstorms, and winds between 30 and 50 km/h, urging people to remain cautious.

Viral claims and online confusion

As videos of dark skies and heavy rain circulated online, so did claims that the weather was “artificial”. Many posts suggested that aircraft were releasing substances into the atmosphere as part of secret climate experiments, often linking these theories to Bill Gates.

Some even claimed that such actions could damage the ozone layer or trigger extreme weather shifts. However, these assertions remain unverified and misleading.

The science behind the speculation

Part of the confusion stems from real but often misunderstood scientific ideas, such as cloud seeding and solar geoengineering. Cloud seeding involves releasing particles like silver iodide or salt into existing clouds to encourage rainfall. However, it cannot create storms or influence large-scale weather systems. Its effectiveness is limited and entirely dependent on pre-existing conditions.

Another concept, known as Solar geoengineering, aims to reflect a portion of sunlight back into space to reduce global warming. Proposed methods include releasing reflective particles into the upper atmosphere or making clouds more reflective.

Yet scientists stress that these ideas are still largely theoretical and are not being used to control regional weather.

Why scientists are cautious

Researchers are studying solar geoengineering as a possible emergency response to climate change, but it comes with serious risks. These include disruptions to rainfall patterns, especially in regions dependent on monsoons, as well as wider environmental and political concerns.

There are also fears of a “termination shock”, where stopping such interventions suddenly could cause rapid temperature rises.

The real cause: natural systems and climate change

Meteorologists are clear: there is no evidence linking the current weather in Delhi-NCR to any form of artificial manipulation. The unusual conditions are the result of a strong Western Disturbance, combined with broader climate trends.

Warmer air holds more moisture, which can lead to heavier and more erratic rainfall. This makes extreme and unseasonal weather events more likely, even outside their typical periods.

Separating fact from fiction

While the sight of March rain and chilly winds may feel unusual, it is not unnatural. Events like this highlight how quickly misinformation can spread during dramatic weather changes.

Experts say the focus should remain on understanding climate patterns and preparing for increasing variability, rather than chasing unproven theories.

In a world of fast-moving information, the real challenge is not just predicting the weather, but recognising what is real and what is not.