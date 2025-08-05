Amid Tariff Spat With US, Indian Army Shares Post Featuring 1971 Newspaper Clip On Washington’s Arms To Pakistan | EXPLAINED

As tariff tensions between India and the United States escalate, the Indian Army's Eastern Command on Tuesday shared a 1971 newspaper clipping highlighting that Washington had shipped "arms worth $2 billion" to Pakistan since 1954.

Sharing the clipping on its X handle, Eastern Command of the Indian Army wrote, “This Day That Year" Build Up of War – 05 Aug 1971."

"US Arms worth $2billion shipped to Pakistan since 1954", the newspaper heading reads, with details of US shipments to Pakistan elaborately explained in the news report.

As per IANS, the Indian Army shared details of how Pakistan is a haven for global terrorists.

What Is In 1971 Report?

The report highlights how the US remained one of the key suppliers of arms to Islamabad till 1971, the year when war broke out between India and Pakistan, resulting in the formation of Bangladesh.

This old news report being posted by the East Command of the Indian Army assumes importance in light of the American President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on India and his threats of imposing a ‘penalty’, in addition to the 25 percent.

Trump's Tariffs On India

Trump on Monday threatened to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods, objecting to New Delhi's trade of subsidised Russian oil. This prompted a strong counter from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which pointed out the 'unfair' treatment and targeting by the US.

“They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” Trump had posted on Truth Social.

Subsequently, the MEA said that the US objections were “unjustified and unreasonable". The Ministry also rebuked the European Union for singling out Indian refiners over their trade with Russia.

(with IANS inputs)