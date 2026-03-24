Amid tensions, Two more Indian LPG carriers safely cross Strait of Hormuz

Indian vessels sails through Strait of Hormuz: Two Indian LPG carriers Jag Vasant and Pine Gas have safely passed through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, marking a key development for India’s energy supply.

The two ships are carrying around 92,000 tonnes of LPG. Visuals showed Pine Gas crossing the narrow maritime route, one of the world’s most sensitive shipping lanes. The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian crew members onboard, who managed the journey through the high-risk region.

After completing the transit, both ships are now on their way to India and are expected to reach ports between March 26 and 28.

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The Union government confirmed that the ships successfully navigated the conflict-prone area and are likely to arrive within the next 48 hours. The two vessels travelled close to each other after starting their journey from the Persian Gulf.

According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, these ships were part of 22 Indian-flagged vessels that had been stuck in the Persian Gulf due to rising tensions in West Asia. The situation had nearly disrupted movement through the Strait of Hormuz a crucial route connecting Gulf oil and gas producers to global markets.

This development follows the earlier safe arrival of MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, which together carried over 92,700 tonnes of LPG roughly equal to a day’s cooking gas requirement in India.

Sinha said the government’s priority is to ensure the safe passage of all stranded vessels and the safety of Indian crew members. Efforts are ongoing until all ships return safely.

The successful transit comes amid increased tensions in the region, with earlier warnings from Iran about restricting the movement of certain ships through the Strait.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India has enough crude oil reserves and strong systems in place to maintain a steady supply. He noted that strategic petroleum reserves have been expanded to over 53 lakh metric tonnes, with plans to increase them further. India’s refining capacity has also grown significantly in recent years.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said the government is working to ensure uninterrupted oil and gas supplies, despite disruptions in global trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

(With ANI inputs)