Amid Threat Of Similar Terror Attack, Indian Army Studying Hamas Assault On Israel In Detail

The forces are also likely to study the possible intelligence gaps that the terror outfit could have exploited to carry out their mission at a large scale.

Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
NEW DELHI: The Indian defence forces are studying in detail the deadly Hamas attack on Israel two days back in which scores of Israeli and foreign nationals were abducted, raped and killed by the terror group. "We are studying these attacks in detail as the way these attacks were carried out and how the terrorists managed to keep their activities hidden from the agencies tasked to track them," defence officials told ANI.

As the situation pans out the Israeli response to the large-scale attacks is also being observed, they said. The issue is also likely to come up for detailed discussion during the Army commanders' conference planned in the third week of this month from October 18.

The forces are also likely to study the possible intelligence gaps that the terror outfit could have exploited to carry out their mission at a large scale, they said.

As per reports, the terrorists first fired missiles at the Israeli cities and then destroyed fences along the borders and entered Israeli cities firing indiscriminately at citizens there.

The attackers simultaneously intruded into Israel in paragliders and motorboats near beach towns. According to the latest updates, at least 900 people have been killed and over 2600 people have been left wounded in one of the worst terror attacks in the Jewish country.

