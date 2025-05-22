India on Thursday said that relations between the two countries are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other's concerns and added that Turkey must urge Pakistan to end support to cross-border terrorism. It said that Pakistan has harboured terrorism for decades. The remark came days after Turkey backed Pakistan unconditionally against India in the wake of Operation Sindoor which targeted terror sites in Pakistan and occupied Kashmir. Pakistan used Turkish drones to attack Indian cities but they were nuetralises by the Indian air defence system.

"We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Speaking on the matter of suspension of the security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services, Jaiswal said that the decision was taken by Civil Aviation Security and the Turkish Embassy has been informed about the same.

"Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security," said Jaiswal.

India has recently suspended the security license of Turkish firm Celebi, which has been handling airport operations on a section of the Delhi Airport, citing national security. The decision came after Turkey openly declared support for Pakistan in conflict with India.

Celebi Aviation has challenged the move in the Delhi High Court claiming that the majority of the staffers here are Indians and it's ready to replace Turkish employees. It also denied any political links or affiliation saying that its majority of stake is majority-owned by international institutional investors.

Celebi has also challenged the termination of Mumbai airport contract in the Bombay High Court. The revocation of security clearance by the Centre has led to termination of its contracts with Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) which operates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city. The lawsuits have been filed by Celebi Nas Airport Services India.