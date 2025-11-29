Amid Tussle Over CM Post, Siddaramaiah Invites Shivakumar For Breakfast, Says 'We Will Talk There...'

Amid the ongoing tension over power-sharing in Karnataka, concerns have risen within the Congress party regarding the Chief Minister’s post. The party's high command has scheduled a meeting with senior leaders after the Congress strategy group meeting ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 30. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend the strategy meeting.

Amid the tussle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that there is no change in his stance and that he will accept whatever decision the high command takes. He has also invited Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting.

"The high command has called both of us, so I have invited him (DK Shivakumar) for breakfast, and we will talk there. As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand. Even he (DK Shivakumar) said that whatever the high command says we'll follow that..." Siddaramaiah said, ANI reported.

On Friday, Nanjavadutha Swamiji, a spiritual leader from the Vokkaliga community, visited Shivakumar's residence.

The spiritual leader praised Shivakumar, saying he has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Congress party and has remained loyal to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"Shivakumar is a prominent leader of the community, and his contributions to the party will never be forgotten. He faced immense hardships, but despite being given the responsibility of the party presidency during a challenging time, he didn't lose heart and worked tirelessly to strengthen the party. He remained loyal to the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi family," said Nanjavadutha Swamiji.

Earlier, Shivakumar sais that he does not want to rush into things and that the party high command will take a decision

"I don't want anything. I am not hurrying anything. My party will make the decision. I don't want any community angle. Congress is my community, and my love is for all sections of society."Shivakumar said.

(With ANI inputs)