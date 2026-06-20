/Amid unstable China border, Rajnath Singh emphasises on strengthening Eastern Air Command

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that a stronger Eastern Air Command will further bolster India's security. Addressing an event of the command in Meghalaya, Singh said that the North East is not just a part of our geographical boundaries, but it is an extremely important pillar of India's security, prosperity, and strategic power.
"The stronger India's strategic position becomes in the area of the Eastern Air Command, the stronger our overall security will be. When we talk about the eastern region, the North East emerges before us as an important aspect. And the North East is not just a part of our geographical boundaries, but it is an extremely important pillar of India's security, prosperity, and strategic power. This region is also an important component of India's ‘Act East Policy’. Today, as India is strengthening its role further on the global stage, the importance of the north east has increased even more," said Singh.
Rajnath Singh said that the Eastern Air Command is an essential pillar of security for India's eastern frontier. He also said that the nature of warfare has undergone a massive transformation in recent times, and factors such as hybrid threats, cyber challenges, information warfare, logistics, resilience, supply chain dynamics, security, and the use of drones have emerged as critical elements.
“In this scenario, traditional preparedness alone is insufficient for the armed forces; they also require technological agility, strategic foresight, and institutional innovation. I am pleased to note that our armed forces and all of you are moving rapidly in this direction…We can ensure our security on our own strength only when we are self-reliant. It is a result of our efforts towards self-reliance that 'Operation Sindoor' has been successful,” said Singh.
Talking about the Operation Sindoor, Singh said that Indian forces demonstrated and conveyed to the terrorists and their handlers that India will not compromise on its security and sovereignty under any circumstances. “The capability, vigilance, and firm resolve of our armed forces have once again showcased India's strength to the entire world,” he said.
Rajnath Singh also hailed the soldiers of Eastern Air Command for guarding the nation in difficult and challenging conditions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks hold importance given the unstable China border.
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