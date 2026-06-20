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Amid unstable China border, Rajnath Singh emphasises on strengthening Eastern Air Command

Rajnath Singh said that the Eastern Air Command is an essential pillar of security for India's eastern frontier. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
Amid unstable China border, Rajnath Singh emphasises on strengthening Eastern Air Command
Image Credit: X/EAC

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Zee Media Bureau

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