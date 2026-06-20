/Amid unstable China border, Rajnath Singh emphasises on strengthening Eastern Air Command

"The stronger India's strategic position becomes in the area of the Eastern Air Command, the stronger our overall security will be. When we talk about the eastern region, the North East emerges before us as an important aspect. And the North East is not just a part of our geographical boundaries, but it is an extremely important pillar of India's security, prosperity, and strategic power. This region is also an important component of India's ‘Act East Policy’. Today, as India is strengthening its role further on the global stage, the importance of the north east has increased even more," said Singh.