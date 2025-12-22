Advertisement
Amid Uproar, Centre Reaffirms Commitment To Aravalli Mission, Says Only 0.19% Area Open to Mining
ARAVALLI HILLS

Amid Uproar, Centre Reaffirms Commitment To Aravalli Mission, Says 'Only 0.19% Area Open to Mining'

Amid the rising uproar over the Aravalli hills row, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said that just 277.89 sq km, about 0.19 per cent, of the total Aravalli landscape is open to mining, and no new mining leases will be granted until a detailed scientific study is completed.

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: ANI

While addressing a press conference to allay concerns over the revised definition, as per ANI reports, Yadav said, "This definition related to the Aravalli hills is applicable only for mining purposes. It will be used solely in the context of mining. Mining is permitted only in 277.89 sq km out of the total 1,43,577 sq km of the Aravalli area."  

As per the ANI, the Environment minister further said that the Modi government remains firmly committed to the Green Aravalli mission and that fears of large-scale ecological dilution are misplaced.
 

