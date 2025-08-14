Advertisement
SUPREME COURT

Amid Uproar, Supreme Court To Take Up Stray Dogs Matter Again Today With Larger Bench

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid Uproar, Supreme Court To Take Up Stray Dogs Matter Again Today With Larger Bench Photo Credit: IANS

New Delhi: A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear on Thursday the suo motu case titled ‘In Re: City hounded by strays, kids pay price’, amid an ongoing debate surrounding the relocation of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region.

Animal rights activists, celebrities, and several political figures have raised objections to the order, stressing that Delhi and other cities in the National Capital Region such as Noida and Gurugram do not possess adequate infrastructure to carry out a large-scale relocation within such a short timeframe.

Many have further argued that removing dogs from their existing territories would merely make way for new arrivals, insisting that “the solution lies in the proper implementation of the ABC Rules.”

According to the causelist on the apex court's website, the Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria will take up the matter.

Earlier this week, in the same case, a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan had directed all municipal bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture stray dogs and move them to designated shelters.

Expressing grave concern over public safety and the rising incidence of rabies, the Pardiwala-led Bench termed the situation "grim" and stressed that urgent measures were needed to protect children, women, and the elderly.

Directing the NDMC, MCD, and civic agencies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to make streets completely free of strays, the court issued a stern warning that any group or organisation obstructing the removal of these animals would face strict legal consequences.

The order triggered strong reactions, with animal lovers across the country taking to social media to criticise the decision and voice concern for the welfare of stray dogs.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai remarked that the Supreme Court would "look into" the issue after a lawyer mentioned a plea seeking sterilisation and vaccination of community dogs in Delhi.

The lawyer also cited a 2024 order by a Bench led by Justice J.K. Maheshwari, which prohibited the killing of stray animals and underscored compassion towards all living beings as a constitutional value.

"But the other judge Bench has already passed orders. I will look into this," CJI Gavai told the lawyer.

(With inputs from IANS)

