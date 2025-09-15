Amid US Pressure, Russia Says Attempts To Disrupt Ties With India 'Destined To Fail'

In the wake of mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump on nations to impose tariffs on Indian goods over its continued purchase of Russian oil, Moscow has issued a strong statement defending its partnership with India.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, responding to queries from the media, described its relationship with New Delhi as “time-tested” and steadily progressing, despite growing international scrutiny.

“Ties between Moscow and Delhi are steadily and confidently advancing, and any attempt to obstruct this process is destined to fail,” the ministry said, as reported by the media.

Highlighting India’s firm stance, Russian officials praised New Delhi’s commitment to maintaining a sovereign foreign policy.

“Frankly, anything else would be hard to imagine,” the ministry added.

Russia further emphasised that India’s position is guided by the “spirit and traditions of long-standing Russia-India friendship”, which reflects New Delhi’s “strategic autonomy in international affairs.”

The ministry asserted that both countries continue to prioritise sovereignty and national interests, which form the foundation of what it described as a “reliable, predictable and truly strategic” relationship.

The bilateral partnership spans a wide range of key sectors, including civilian and military production, Manned space exploration, Nuclear energy collaboration, and Indian investments in Russian oil fields.

Russia also noted ongoing cooperation in the development of alternative payment systems, increased use of national currencies, and the establishment of new transport and logistics routes, signalling a shift away from Western-dominated financial structures.

Last month, the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian products, including a 25% base tariff and an additional 25% “penalty”, citing India’s oil and defence-related trade with Russia. The Trump administration accused India of indirectly fuelling the Ukraine conflict, an allegation India has consistently rejected as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

The move came amid stalled negotiations over a US-India bilateral trade agreement. While there are indications that talks may resume, India has so far refused to compromise on key issues, particularly in the agriculture and dairy sectors, which it considers “very big red lines.”