West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a fresh attack against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and alleged that 'Yogi is the biggest Bhogi' and raking up the death toll of the Mahakumbh stampede.

This comes a day after the UP CM attacked the West Bengal government over violence in Murshidabad after the protests against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent, and accused the Mamata government of remaining silent.

Mamata addressed a gathering of Imams after the violence in Bengal during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. According to media reports, she claimed that the UP CM is the biggest "Bhogi" and he does not let citizens take out rallies.

Reports quoted Mamata as saying, “Yogi is saying big things, but he is the biggest Bhogi. Multiple lives were lost in the Mahakumbh, and many people were killed in encounters in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi does not let people take out rallies, there is a lot of freedom in Bengal.”

Yogi Adityanath's Attack Against Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a gathering, CM Yogi said that the state of Bengal is burning and CM Banerjee is silent. He commented that those who understand only force won't listen to words after the protests in Murshidabad against the Waqf Act turned violent.

"Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'messengers of peace'. But those who understand only force won't listen to words. In the name of secularism, they have given complete freedom to rioters to create unrest. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last week, yet the government remains silent. Such anarchy must be brought under control," CM Yogi said.

He also thanked the Calcutta High Court for ordering the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad.

He added, "I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area. The Congress is silent on the riots in Murshidabad."

As per news agency ANI, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) observed Hindu Shaheed Diwas outside the State Assembly in Kolkata, paying tribute to the Hindu family killed during the protest against the Waqf Act in Murshidabad. LoP Suvendu Adhikari led the gathering of party MLAs.

Talking to the news agency, Adhikari said that there were protests across West Bengal

He said, "There are protests across the state. Hindu population is emotional, it is sad... The entire state is on the streets and is observing Hindu Shaheed Diwas... Mamata should step down. She should go to jail...We are not coward Hindus, we are Hindus of Swami Vivekananda."

Murshidabad Violence

The violence in Murshidabad was triggered by the protests against the Waqf Act and resulted in the deaths of three people, injuring several, and causing property damage. On Monday, the West Bengal police had informed that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.