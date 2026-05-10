Amid West Asia crisis, PM Modi appeals for fuel savings, EV use and cuts in non-essential spending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to embrace a broader, more practical definition of patriotism amid global economic challenges, calling on citizens to contribute to the nation’s economic resilience through their daily choices. Speaking against the backdrop of the West Asia conflicts, supply chain disruptions, and rising costs, the Prime Minister described the current situation as a test of national character that extends beyond traditional notions of duty.

“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one’s life on the border,” Modi said.

“In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives.”

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The Prime Minister presented a comprehensive set of practical steps as a form of “economic self-defence.”

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He also encouraged citizens to reduce dependence on imported fuel by opting for public transport like metros and buses, car-pooling when necessary, using railways for goods movement, and adopting electric vehicles wherever possible.

Highlighting the success of virtual systems during the COVID-19 pandemic, he called for their wider revival to cut down on travel-related energy consumption and lower the nation’s carbon footprint.

In a direct appeal, PM Modi asked every Indian to act as a “guardian of the Rupee” by conserving foreign exchange reserves.

“Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively... In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year, no matter how many functions we have scheduled at home…” said PM Modi.

#WATCH | Secunderabad, Telangana | On the impact of West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively... In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year, no matter how… https://t.co/lNWTmHlf4q pic.twitter.com/konOsJ7Okp — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

He suggested avoiding non-essential foreign travel, overseas vacations, and foreign weddings, while promoting domestic tourism and celebrations within India. He also requested citizens to defer non-essential gold purchases for at least one year to ease pressure on forex reserves.

Prime Minister stressed the importance of supporting the domestic economy by prioritising Made-in-India products, including everyday items such as shoes, bags, and accessories.

He further appealed to families to reduce consumption of edible oils, citing benefits for both the national economy and public health.

#WATCH | Secunderabad, Telangana | On the impact of West Asia Conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication. A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel… https://t.co/fP7yTRIUHb pic.twitter.com/KEQOScsIK8 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

“In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication. A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel sparingly. We must curb our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with metro lines, we should decide to travel by metro only. If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool... People with electric vehicles should try to use them as much as possible. During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings, and video conferences, and we even became accustomed to them. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest. We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again. We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally... It is our responsibility to save the foreign currency spent on purchasing petrol and diesel... The growing culture of weddings abroad, travelling abroad, and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent among the middle class. We must decide that during this time of crisis, we should postpone travelling abroad for at least a year...” said the Prime Minister.

Addressing farmers, Modi advocated a shift towards natural farming and urged a 50% reduction in chemical usage, describing Indian farmers as key warriors in the battle for sustainability and self-reliance.

He also emphasised that India’s strength in turbulent global times lies in the collective “micro-efforts” of its 1.4 billion citizens.

Highlighting that the country’s future progress would be shaped not only by government policies but by conscious decisions made in everyday life, at the fuel station, the marketplace, and the dining table.

(with agencies input)