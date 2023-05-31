Amid Wrestlers' Protest, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Reiterates ‘Will Hang Myself If Proven Guilty’

Barabanki: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday reiterated that he would "hang" himself if allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by the protesting wrestlers are proven. "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," the WFI chief said while addressing a public rally in UP's Barabanki. Singh further took a jibe at wrestlers for announcing to immerse their medals in Ganga as a mark of their protest against him.

"It's been four months and they want me to be hanged. The government is not hanging me that's why they gathered at Haridwar on Tuesday and threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga. This will not bring the sentence that they want for me, it is all emotional drama," he said. "If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it in the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," Singh said.

"Delhi police is investigating the matter. I would be arrested if there's any truth to the charges (levelled by the wrestlers)," he added. It may be noted that several ace grapplers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting against the WFI chief accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at the Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off.

No Supportive Evidence, Says Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police sources said that till now no supportive evidence has been found to arrest the WFI president, in connection with the allegations levelled by wrestlers against him. According to top sources, Delhi police will be filing its final report on the matter within 15 days. "Within 15 days we will be filing our report in the court. It could be in the form of a charge sheet or final report," they said.

Delhi Police sources further said that there is no supportive evidence to prove the wrestlers' claim. "Neither he is influencing the witness nor he is destroying the evidence," they added.

Amid a high emotional drama, Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who have been demanding the removal and arrest of the WFI president over allegations of sexual harassment, reached Haridwar earlier on Tuesday to immerse their medals in the Ganges but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances. The wrestlers later issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the WFI chief.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said a 'mahapanchayat' will be held in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges. Tikait, the head of Balyan Khap, on Tuesday night, said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.