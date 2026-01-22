Bhojpuri beats on the streets: 'Uncle' wins over internet with explosive dance moves and unmatched confidence | Viral video

A video of a middle-aged man, fondly being referred to as "Uncle" by netizens, has taken social media by storm. Dancing in the middle of a busy street to a hit number of Bhojpuri, the artiste has left viewers speechless with his professional-grade expressions and fearless confidence.

The video captures a masterclass in "dancing like nobody is watching," despite the incessant stream of commuters and passers-by.

Meet Amit Kunwar, the man behind the moves.

The viral star has been identified as Amit Kunwar- a professional performer, choreographer, and actor. Standing on a roadside, Kunwar turns the public space into a stage the moment the Bhojpuri music kicks in.

Unlike the typical coy passerby, Kunwar shows absolutely no inhibition. His footwork is razor-sharp; his dramatic facial expressions are a dead giveaway to years of rigorous training-proof that age can be just a number when passion is in question.

2 Million views and counting

The video has been shared by the Instagram handle @a.kuwar. In no time, it has gone viral:

Views: More than 2 million (20 Lakhs)

EEL: 55,000+ likes

Engagement: Thousands of comments praising his "swagger" and technical skill.

Netizens reactions: 'Unbeatable confidence'

The comments section is filled with amazement and hilarity: though many were amazed at his talent, others could not help themselves but make jokes about the guts it took to perform on a crowded road.

The Inspired: "His expressions are simply superb! Better than several mainstream actors," wrote one user.

The Humorous: Another said, "I need this level of confidence in my life before I die!

The Social Commentary: The most telling comment came from a person who remarked on the double standards of social media: "If a girl was dancing here, she'd have millions of likes instantly; let's show some love to this talented uncle too!"

Performance trend in the streets

Kunwar's reel joins the growing trend of "Street Reels" where performers use the urban landscape as their backdrop. But Kunwar is an odd one out, experts say, as, unlike many of his peers, he doesn't sell on the "clout" of the location but rather on the artistic operation of dancing, sticking to professional standards that have clearly clicked with the masses.

