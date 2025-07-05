Amit Malviya Attacks Mamata Over Exodus Of UG Students From Bengal To Colleges In Other States

BJP’s IT Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Saturday, attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the increasing exodus of undergraduate students from the state to colleges, institutions and universities in other states.

Malviya explained that the increasing exodus has been evident from the West Bengal government’s decision this week to extend the deadline for college admission applications by two weeks due to poor student interest -- a stark contrast to previous years.

“Students are increasingly looking to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and even Odisha for better and safer academic environments,” Malviya said in a post on X.

According to him, from this trend, it is evident that West Bengal’s education system is collapsing under Mamata Banerjee’s rule.

According to him, this exodus of undergraduate students from Bengal to other states was not accidental. “It is a direct result of the systemic exploitation and sexual abuse of women students in Bengal’s colleges and universities. The situation has been normalised under the Trinamool regime. Add to that the absence of jobs and career opportunities, and the picture becomes even bleaker,” said Malviya.

He also observed that it was a tragedy that West Bengal, which was once hailed as a hub of intellectual excellence, now lies in decline because of years of corruption, apathy, and criminality in the system during the Trinamool Congress regime.

“To save Bengal, Mamata Banerjee must be defeated in 2026. There is no other way forward,” said Malviya.

During the last few years, the education sector in West Bengal had been in the national headlines for all negative reasons, first because of the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in the state, political favouritism in appointments of vice-chancellors in state universities, in-campus violence, and finally reported events of rape and even rape and murder within the education institution premises.