Amit Malviya Ridicules Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Blame-Game' For Deaths In Kolkata After Cloudburst

After a midnight cloudburst caused heavy rain and waterlogging in Kolkata on Tuesday, the BJP’s Information Technology Cell chief and the party’s special observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Wednesday, ridiculed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s blame-game over the 7 electrocution deaths in the city caused by submerged electrical wires.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday blamed the private power generation-cum-distribution utility, CESC Ltd, for the seven electrocution deaths in Kolkata.

The deaths occurred due to the exposed electrical wires submerged in accumulated floodwater in pockets of the city during the night-long rains after the cloudburst.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“CESC should take responsibility for such deaths. They should immediately deploy their people on an emergency basis to prevent recurrence of similar tragedies,” the Chief Minister told a section of the media, giving her reactions on the electrocution deaths.

Besides power generation, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned CESC is responsible for power distribution in Kolkata and the adjacent district of Howrah, and for these two districts, the entity enjoys a total distribution monopoly.

Launching a scathing attack against the private power generation-cum-distribution utility, the Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate that CESC would reap profit from West Bengal and engage in infrastructure modernisation activities in Rajasthan. She also said that despite her repeated reminders, the CESC management did not concentrate on modernisation activities in West Bengal.

She also said that it is the moral responsibility of the CESC management to provide jobs to at least one member from the families of each of the victims of electrocution deaths. However, at the time the report was filed, there was no reaction from the CESC management on the Chief Minister’s comments on the matter.

According to Malviya, the Chief Minister’s statements on Tuesday, holding CESC responsible for the electrocution deaths, were nothing but her usual attempt to blame others instead of taking accountability, considering that the private power utility had always enjoyed the support of the Chief Minister in continuing with their monopoly.

According to Malviya, “CESC’s monopoly sustained through the Chief Minister’s cronyism”, was one of the three reasons behind the sufferings of people of Kolkata, with the other two reasons being “Mamata Banerjee’s nonchalance” and the “Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)’s highhandedness”.

“Instead of accountability, Mamata does what she always does. Blame someone else! This time, CESC. But the truth is, CESC’s arrogance and impunity exist only because its CEO is counted among Mamata Banerjee’s closest confidants,” Malviya said.

Malviya also questioned the fate of the Rs 4,300 crore of drainage funds from the Asian Development Bank that the West Bengal government received.

“Moreover, when she blames torrential rainfall and other states for the disaster and the damage, the question remains as to where the Rs 4300 crore drainage fund from the Asian Development Bank has vanished? Where is the accountability? Why are open wires still hanging across streets? Why are electrocution deaths a recurring story? This is not a natural disaster. This is a governance disaster,” Malviya claimed in a social media post made on Wednesday afternoon.