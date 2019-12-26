Amit Shah accuses Arvind Kejriwal government of nonperformance, confident of BJPs win

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party had not achieved anything in their five-year term and was confident that the BJP would defeat them in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. The dates of which are yet to be announced.

He accused Kejriwal of fooling the public with false advertisements while not having fulfilled his poll promises. "Kejriwal government has not performed in the last 57 months, but in the last three months of the term, they have been advertising their achievements and claiming credit for everything. Kejriwal can only go on dharna but the people of Delhi made him the Chief Minister now he cannot do that," he said.

He also expressed confidence that the saffron party will be victorious in the Delhi assembly polls and wipe out the AAP.

Live TV

The minister also announced a slew of projects in Delhi. "First 90 hectares of land near the Yamuna will be converted into a riverfront then it will be spread over to 107 hectares. In five years, a riverfront will be constructed in Kalindi as well," he said.

Shah mentioned that Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared as many as 40 lakh people living in 1731 unauthorised colonies as legal and gave them ownership rights of Rs 500 up to Rs 2,000.

Shah said in the 60 months that Kejriwal has been in power his government should have achieved what it had promised instead they are scamming the people of Delhi.