Amit Shah Calls For Hindi, Indian Languages To Be Central To Tech, Science And Justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas today.

He emphasised the unifying role of Indian languages in preserving the nation's cultural heritage and also highlighted their growing importance in technology, governance, and global engagement.

In his message, Amit Shah said, "Our goal is to ensure that Hindi and other Indian languages become not just a medium of communication but the cornerstone of technology, science, justice, education, and administration.

In this era of Digital India, e-Governance, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, we are developing Indian languages as future capable, relevant and a driving force in making India a leader in global technological competition."

Calling India a "fundamentally language-oriented" nation, Amit Shah said that native languages have been a powerful medium for carrying forward culture, history, traditions, knowledge, science, philosophy, and spirituality from generation to generation.

"From the heights of the Himalayas to the vast beaches of the South, from the desert to the rugged forests and village chaupalas, languages have shown the way to man in every situation to stay organised and move forward unitedly through communication and expression," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said that Indian languages became the "voice of resistance" in our country's freedom struggle.

"Our freedom fighters connected the languages of the regions and villages with the freedom struggle. Along with Hindi, poets, litterateurs, and playwrights of all Indian languages strengthened the resolve for independence among every age group, class, and community through folk languages, folktales, folk songs, and folk plays.

Slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' emerged from our linguistic consciousness and became symbols of pride for independent India," he said.

Home Minister also remembered the role played by the Constitution makers in adopting Hindi as the official language of the Union.

Amit Shah said, "When the country gained independence, our Constitution makers extensively deliberated on the potential and importance of languages and, on September 14, 1949, adopted Hindi written in the Devanagari script as the official language.

Article 351 of the Constitution assigns the responsibility of promoting and spreading Hindi to make it an effective medium of India's composite culture."

He further said that the BJP-led Centre, since 2014, has promoted the use of Hindi in government work.

"In 2024, on Hindi Diwas, the Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag was established with the aim of ensuring seamless translation between all major Indian languages," Amit Shah said.

On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union of India.