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  • /Amit Shah, ‘Chanda Chori’ row: Why Parliament set to witness political storm this week

Amit Shah, ‘Chanda Chori’ row: Why Parliament set to witness political storm this week

The government has lined up several bills for discussion, including changes related to MSMEs, courts and public examinations. The Opposition is preparing protests and floor coordination around issues involving the Home Ministry and temple donations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 07:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Amit Shah, ‘Chanda Chori’ row: Why Parliament set to witness political storm this week
Image Credit: (Photo: Sansad TV/ANI video grab)

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