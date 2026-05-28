Amit Shah confirms transfer of complete 600 hectares of land to BSF by Bengal Government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the Border Security Force (BSF) has received the required 600 hectares of land along the Bangladesh border for fencing. Notably, the transfer of land to the BSF has been a bone of contention between the Central and the previous TMC-led state governments. The BJP had even accused the then Mamata Banerjee government of giving shelter to the Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The Home Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal had handed over 600 hectares of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within seven days to strengthen fencing work along the Bangladesh border. Shah was addressing a public gathering in Sonipur village of Gandhinagar district during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for development works worth Rs 340 crore. Amit Shah said the BJP had fulfilled its election promise of speeding up border fencing work in the state.

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“We had promised during the election campaign that if you handed governance to us, we would begin fencing work along the Bangladesh border within a few days,” HM Shah said. Congratulating West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, he said, “I want to congratulate West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for handing over 600 hectares of land to the BSF within just seven days. Another 121 hectares of land in the Chicken Neck area has also been handed over to the Central government.”

HM Shah linked the move to the BJP’s broader national security agenda and claimed that infiltration along the Bangladesh border had already reduced after the change in government in Bengal.

“Earlier, under Mamata’s rule, infiltration took place every day, but now infiltrators are themselves starting to return,” he said. Shah also warned the infiltrators to leave the country immediately. He said that the BJP government will pick and deport every infiltrator.

“Our government's resolve is that every single infiltrator from across the country will be meticulously identified and expelled. In line with this direction, in accordance with Prime Minister Modi's announcement, the government has constituted the High-Level Committee on Demographic Change,” said Shah.

The Union Home Minister made the remarks while highlighting what he described as the BJP’s expanding political footprint across the country.

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Referring to the recent West Bengal Assembly election, HM Shah said that the BJP had decisively defeated the Trinamool Congress-led government. “Today, the BJP governs 80 per cent of the country’s geographical area. Most recently, elections were held in Bengal, where Didi’s government was completely wiped out,” he said. HM Shah also said the BJP’s “saffron flag” was now flying across the entire Ganga belt “from Uttarakhand to Gangasagar”. (With IANS inputs)