/J&K: Amit Shah speaks to son of slain J&K cop Ashiq Hussain, promises full support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the son of slain cop Ashiq Hussain and offered condolences. Shah expressed solidarity and assured full support to the family. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday talked with the son of martyred Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Ashiq Hussain Qureshi over the phone and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
LoP Sunil Sharma, who visited to the home of slain police officer Ashiq Hussain’s home for condolences during his visit union home minister Amit Shah spoke to his son Absaar Hussain through the phone of LoP Sunil Sharma.
Eyewitnesses said Shah expressed deep grief over the loss of the brave policeman and said the entire nation stands with the family in this hour of grief. He prayed for strength and courage for the family to bear the irreparable loss.
The Home Minister acknowledged the supreme sacrifice made by the martyred policeman in the line of duty and reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of the family.
Shah also assured the son of the slain police officer that he would meet him personally whenever he visits Kashmir next.
In previous times it has been seen whenever Shah visited Kashmir, he met the martyr's families and marked the respect for the sacrifice their beloved has made for the country.
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