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J&K: Amit Shah speaks to son of slain J&K cop Ashiq Hussain, promises full support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Absar Hussain, son of martyred J&K Police personnel Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, assuring full support to the family.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
J&K: Amit Shah speaks to son of slain J&K cop Ashiq Hussain, promises full support
Image Credit: Amit Shah speaks to son of slain J&K cop Ashiq Hussain.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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