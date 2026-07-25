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'Amit Shah directly responsible for violence against students...': Rahul Gandhi slams Home Minister over alleged pellet gun usage in protest

Rahul Gandhi accused Amit Shah of authorising excessive force against student protesters, demanded accountability and a Prime Ministerial apology, and called for sweeping reforms to India’s education system.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
'Amit Shah directly responsible for violence against students...': Rahul Gandhi slams Home Minister over alleged pellet gun usage in protest
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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