/'Amit Shah directly responsible for violence against students...': Rahul Gandhi slams Home Minister over alleged pellet gun usage in protest

"The government needs to start listening to what the people of India are saying. This is a warning to them. This is a warning from the students of India and from the opposition that you cannot run India in the way you have been running it. This is not your personal fiefdom. This is not something that belongs to you. This country belongs to the people of India. It belongs to the Constitution of India. All these institutions do not belong to you. If you continue down this path, you will see that what has happened now will happen on a scale ten times larger. That is the basic message," he said.