Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dismissed opposition questions over the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging them not to create unnecessary controversy around the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said Dhankhar’s resignation letter was “self-explanatory,” as it clearly cited health reasons and carried words of gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and members of Parliament for their support during his tenure.

The Home Minister emphasised that Dhankhar had performed his duties in full accordance with the Constitution and contributed positively during his term as Vice President.

“He did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch the issue too much and find something,” he said.

