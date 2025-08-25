Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951242https://zeenews.india.com/india/amit-shah-dismisses-opposition-criticism-calls-dhankhars-resignation-self-explanatory-2951242.html
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah Dismisses Opposition Criticism, Calls Dhankhar's Resignation ‘Self-Explanatory’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, calling it health-related and “self-explanatory,” praising his constitutional work while urging opposition not to create unnecessary controversy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amit Shah Dismisses Opposition Criticism, Calls Dhankhar's Resignation ‘Self-Explanatory’Image: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dismissed opposition questions over the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging them not to create unnecessary controversy around the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said Dhankhar’s resignation letter was “self-explanatory,” as it clearly cited health reasons and carried words of gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and members of Parliament for their support during his tenure.

The Home Minister emphasised that Dhankhar had performed his duties in full accordance with the Constitution and contributed positively during his term as Vice President.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“He did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch the issue too much and find something,” he said.

(Read More: 'Constitution Makers Would Not Have Imagined Such Shamelessness': Amit Shah Defends 'Sack PM, CM' Bill; Slams Arvind Kejriwal)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK