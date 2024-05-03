Amit Shah Doctored Video: X Reveals Origin Of Fake Video To Police

Following a recent FIR linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a doctored video concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Delhi Police has now obtained feedback from social media platform X. This feedback revealed the IP address originates from Telangana where the original video was initially shared on social media.

On April 28, a complaint was made, and the following day, a formal complaint was filed. The FIR stated, “….It has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter (now X). The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information with the intention of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect tranquility and create public order issues.”

Police summoned about twenty-four people to participate in the investigation, among them Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also present . Five members of the Samajwadi Party, one each from Jharkhand, Nagaland Congress, and Telangana were among those called.

“The investigation officer, in the meantime, sent a query to X, asking them to share the exact IP address, from where the video was uploaded for the first time. They have shared a landline IP address of the originator,” a senior police officer said.

Four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members—Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem—were being targeted by a Delhi Police squad stationed in Telangana. However, the Telangana Police had filed a FIR on April 27 and selected all four suspects for interrogation, as the Delhi Police learned on Wednesday night.“Delhi Police are now planning to summon them after serving a notice under Section 41 (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC, and planning to issue non-bailable warrant against them,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has informed the Delhi Police that the latter had nothing to do with making or disseminating the aforementioned film. “Reddy’s lawyer gave us a statement on behalf of the Chief Minister that he had no role in posting or creating the video and that he did not have information regarding who created the video,” an officer said.

