Amit Shah Hails PM Modi’s Speech As 11-Year Progress Roadmap

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 79th Independence Day address as a "roadmap" for India's progress, highlighting the achievements of the past 11 years and outlining strategies for a prosperous future.

In a post on X, Shah emphasized the Modi government's commitment to national security through initiatives like 'Operation Sindoor' for eliminating terrorists, 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' for securing infrastructure, and the 'High-Powered Demography Mission' to ensure an infiltrator-free India.

"On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's address to the nation is a roadmap of the progress of the past 11 years, the strength of the present, and the strategy for a prosperous India.

Whether it is the destruction of terrorists through 'Operation Sindoor,' the plan to secure the country's infrastructure through 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra,' or the resolve to build an infiltrator-free India through the 'High-Powered Demography Mission,' the Modi government is committed to making the country strong and secure," he wrote on X.

Shah further praised the government's focus on farmers' welfare and Modi's push for self-reliance in nuclear energy, critical minerals, energy, space, and jet engine sectors.

He also lauded the announcement of the 'Prime Minister Developed India Employment Scheme' and GST relief ahead of Diwali, stating these measures would ease citizens' lives and boost small enterprises.

"Highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to the interests of the country's farmers, Modi ji also called for self-reliance in the fields of nuclear energy, critical minerals, energy, the space sector, and jet engines.

Additionally, the announcement of the 'Prime Minister Developed India Employment Scheme' and the major decision to provide GST relief on the upcoming Diwali will make the lives of citizens easier and give momentum to small enterprises,' he added in X post.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

PM Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Independence Day, urging people to work harder, fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, and contribute to building towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

In his 12th Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements that indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future.

PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of 1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.