Amit Shah holds high level meet with NSA Doval, IB chief amid Kashmir terror threat

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-level meeting at Parliament to review the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid terror threat.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba were present at the meeting. Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar and RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel were also present in the meeting.

The issue of the safe return of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the state was discussed in the meeting.

According to Zee Media sources, the Home Minister might be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for three days after Parliament session gets over.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued an advisory to all the pilgrims and tourists in the state to leave immediately after receiving intelligence input of a potential terror attack in the state.