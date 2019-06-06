Amit Shah in all eight Cabinet Committees while Rajnath Singh included in two

New Delhi: Among the eight key Cabinet committees reconstituted by the Centre on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah finds representation in all of them while Prime Minister is on-board 6 committees barring Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

The Cabinet Committee having only Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah on board is Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman has been roped-in for six committees - Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

On the other hand, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finds his say in only two Committees - Cabinet Committee on Security and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Considered one of the most significant cabinet committees, the Cabinet Committee on Security also includes the Prime Minister, Shah, Sitharaman and Jaishankar apart from Rajnath Singh.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari is in Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan is in Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Minister of Commerce & Industry is on-board 5 committees - Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

Interestingly, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development and Textiles has found a place among Special Invitees in the Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development but has not found a place as a member in any of the 8 Committees.

The eight committees which have been reconstituted include Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

Narendra Modi-led NDA stormed back into power for a second term at the Centre after bagging 353 seats in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. Members of the new cabinet took oath on May 30 and were assigned their respective portfolios the next day.