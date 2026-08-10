Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to reply to the issues raised by the opposition related to the students' protest. The Monsoon Session has so far been washed out due to continued ruckus created by the opposition parties demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on police brutality against the students. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said that the Parliament deadlock will continue until Shah makes a statement.
On the parliamentary deadlock, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the offer made by the government is very clear. He said that the government is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on the students' movement and activities related to it. “My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion,” he said.
Rijiju said that Rahul Gandhi had demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament regarding the student protests. “We have made it very clear that Home Minister Amit Shah will not only make a statement but also respond to the entire debate and discussion. We have already stated in the Business Advisory Committee meeting that the government is fully prepared for a comprehensive discussion on the student protests and is ready to address every single point; the opposition should not create a ruckus and disrupt proceedings.”
Rijiju said that the opposition should not get scared or run away when the Union Home Minister makes a statement.
RJD MP Manoj Jha also said that the opposition is demanding accountability about who ordered the use of nail-studded lathis on protestors. “Who ordered the use of pellet guns? It is plain and simple: come forward and admit it. That settles the matter,” said Jha.
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