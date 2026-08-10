On the parliamentary deadlock, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the offer made by the government is very clear. He said that the government is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on the students' movement and activities related to it. “My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion,” he said.