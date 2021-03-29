हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

Amit Shah, JP Nadda express grief over death of 85-year-old mother of BJP worker who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers

After the death of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar’s 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, from Nimta on Monday the Union Home Minister took it to his Twitter handle to express his condolences.

Amit Shah, JP Nadda express grief over death of 85-year-old mother of BJP worker who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers
File Photo
Play

Kolkata: After the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Gopal Majumdar’s 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, from Nimta on Monday (March 29) the Union Home Minister took it to his Twitter handle to express his condolences.

"Anguished over the demise of Bengal`s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers," Amit Shah said.

The 85-year-old woman, Shobha Majumdar was a victim of alleged Nimta poll violence. Earlier, her family had made claims that goons belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had beaten the old women last month in the North 24 Parganas district.

Additionally, BJP National President JP Nadda also took it to social media and said, "I wish peace to Nimta’s old mother Shobha Majumdar’s soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal’s ‘mother’ as well as its ‘daughter’. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal’s mothers and daughters."

After the death of the old lady in the wee hours of Monday, TMC MP Saugata Roy explained the incident in an interview with ANI news agency. “There was an altercation between a BJP worker, Gopal Majumdar, and a TMC supporter in front of Gopal's house, a month ago. Gopal fell down & his mother got agitated thinking that her son was being attacked & in the process, she also fell down,” said Saugata Roy.

Earlier, BJP worker Gopal Majumdar and his mother had told the media, "they hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

Meanwhile, ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (March 29) held a roadshow in Nandigram on a wheelchair. The roadshow witnessed involvement of thousands of people around the TMC chief waving party flags.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly electionState assembly election 2021West Bengal assembly elections 2021Shobha MajumdarBJPTMC
Next
Story

2 feared dead in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, search underway

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Kolkata: 85-year-old mother of BJP worker dies, TMC workers were accused of beating