Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces For Major Blow To Left-Wing Extremism In Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the security forces for their resolute action in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, where two high-ranking Maoist leaders were eliminated during an ongoing operation along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in the dense Abujhmad forests.

This marks a breakthrough in India’s sustained efforts to dismantle Left-Wing Extremist networks.

“This is yet another significant triumph for our forces in the fight against Naxalism,” Shah stated on Monday. “In the Abujhmad region, our personnel successfully neutralised two senior Central Committee members of the Maoists, Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy. This strike delivers a serious setback to the Maoist command structure and brings us a step closer to eradicating red terror from our soil.”

The encounter commenced early this morning, when a combined team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Border Security Force (BSF), acting on precise intelligence, advanced into the rugged terrain of Abujhmad to intercept the insurgents.

Maoists opened fire on the advancing troops, triggering a fierce exchange.

Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said that two Maoists were killed in the gunfight and their bodies, along with weapons, were recovered from the site. Security forces continue to comb the area, with intermittent gunfire still being reported.

Officials believe more Maoist cadres may be hiding in the region and have intensified the search operation. This operation is part of a broader crackdown on Maoist activity in Chhattisgarh.

So far, in 2025, 248 Maoists have been killed in various encounters across the state. Of these, 219 were neutralised in the Bastar division, which includes Narayanpur.

The Gariaband district accounted for 27 deaths, while two were killed in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki district. On September 11, ten Maoists -- including Modem Balakrishna, a Central Committee member -- were killed in Gariaband.

The latest success in Abujhmad highlights the growing effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and ground operations. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid forested areas until the situation stabilises.

(With Inputs From IANS)