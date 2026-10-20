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  • /Amit Shah meets family of slain anti-drug activist Vikramjeet Singh in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Amit Shah meets family of slain anti-drug activist Vikramjeet Singh in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

The Union Home Ministry has also sought detailed reports from the Punjab government on the recent deaths.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Amit Shah meets family of slain anti-drug activist Vikramjeet Singh in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
Image Credit: IANS

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