/Amit Shah meets family of slain anti-drug activist Vikramjeet Singh in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met the family of Vikramjeet Singh, an anti-drug activist allegedly shot dead after opposing drug trafficking, during his visit to Punjab’s border district of Gurdaspur.
Shah spent around 15 minutes with the family, which is learnt to have submitted a list of demands, including a fair investigation, a government job and financial assistance.
The visit is part of the Home Minister’s Punjab tour to meet the families of three people whose deaths have drawn attention to the state’s drug menace. He is also scheduled to meet the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and that of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur.
Vikramjeet Singh was allegedly shot dead on October 15 in the Mari Pannwan village area under Hargobindpur Sahib in Gurdaspur district. The incident reportedly occurred in the context of opposition to drug sales.
Shah’s visit comes amid growing public concern over drug-related violence and demands for stronger action against those involved in narcotics trafficking.
The Union Home Ministry has also sought detailed reports from the Punjab government on the recent deaths.
During his visit, Shah is scheduled to attend Dussehra celebrations at Daresi Ground in Ludhiana, where the anti-drug message is expected to feature prominently.
Ahead of Shah’s day-long visit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government reiterated its support for the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who has been fighting against drug abuse.
The state government also announced that his case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), responding to a demand from the family.
“We stand firmly with the father and family of Parminder Singh Jhota, who has been fighting against drugs. Respecting the family’s demand, we are handing over the case to the CBI,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
Reacting to the state government’s decision, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the government had taken too long to order a CBI investigation.
“The Punjab government has finally been forced to bow before public outrage and hand over the investigation of Parvinder Singh Jhota’s murder to the CBI. But this is not just one case. Under the patronage of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, there have been numerous such incidents where drug traffickers have murdered people for raising their voices against drugs or forced them to commit suicide,” Jakhar wrote on X.
He also urged Shah to ensure that the investigation exposed the wider network behind drug-related violence and was completed within a stipulated timeframe.
“We request the honorable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, who is on a visit to Punjab, that now when the CBI investigation begins, it should be conducted on a broader scale and completed within a stipulated timeframe to expose the entire nexus behind it, so that the victims can get complete justice,” he added.
(With IANS inputs)
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