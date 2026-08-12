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Amit Shah's 3 PM offer: Government bids to end Parliament deadlock over NEET protest, Ram temple theft

With Parliament logjammed for close to three weeks, the government on Monday signalled it was ready to break the deadlock, offering Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the student protest crackdown even as the Opposition insisted a discussion on the Ram Mandir donation theft must also be taken up.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Amit Shah's 3 PM offer: Government bids to end Parliament deadlock over NEET protest, Ram temple theft

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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