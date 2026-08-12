Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is willing to answer any question raised in Parliament, asserting that it is the Opposition that is preventing the
House from functioning amid a weeks-long deadlock over the student protest crackdown and the Ram Mandir donation theft row.
Shah's remarks come as both Houses of Parliament continue to face repeated adjournments, with the logjam now stretching close to three weeks without significant legislative
business being transacted.
The Home Minister asserted that the government is ready to answer any question the Opposition wants to raise, and has no hesitation in facing a full discussion in the House. He
maintained that it is the Opposition's conduct, not the government's reluctance, that is stalling proceedings.
The standoff stems primarily from two issues: the police action against students protesting exam irregularities, and the alleged theft linked to Ram Mandir donations.
The Opposition, led by Congress and other INDIA bloc parties, has pressed for accountability on both fronts, using repeated adjournment motions and well protests to press its demands.
Earlier this week, the government had offered Shah's statement on the student protest issue as a way to break the deadlock, an offer Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had conveyed to the Lok Sabha.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has tied any resumption of normal business to three specific demands:
The Opposition has accused the government of selectively agreeing to discuss some issues such as the NEET paper leak while resisting a debate on the temple donation controversy.
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