Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913089https://zeenews.india.com/india/amit-shah-pushes-for-tamil-in-medical-and-engineering-says-greatest-languages-2913089.html
NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU

Amit Shah Pushes For Tamil In Medical And Engineering, Says 'Greatest Languages...'

Amit Shah described Tamil as one of the greatest languages of India and extended an apology for not being able to talk in Tamil.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amit Shah Pushes For Tamil In Medical And Engineering, Says 'Greatest Languages...' Image: ANI

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections approach, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the public in Madurai on Sunday. During his address, he reiterated his demand to the state government that medical and engineering courses be taught in the Tamil language soon.

"I want to repeat my demand from the Tamil Nadu government that medical and engineering be taught in the Tamil language soon," he said.

Shah also highlighted the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament and said, "Tamil Nadu by installing Sengol in parliament, and I expect MK Stalin to write a letter to the PM to thank him for it."

BJP leader described Tamil as one of the greatest languages of India and extended an apology for not being able to talk in Tamil.

"I apologise to the party workers of Tamil Nadu as I cannot talk to them in one of the greatest languages of India, Tamil..." he said.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK