Amit Shah Pushes For Tamil In Medical And Engineering, Says 'Greatest Languages...'

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections approach, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the public in Madurai on Sunday. During his address, he reiterated his demand to the state government that medical and engineering courses be taught in the Tamil language soon.

"I want to repeat my demand from the Tamil Nadu government that medical and engineering be taught in the Tamil language soon," he said.

Shah also highlighted the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament and said, "Tamil Nadu by installing Sengol in parliament, and I expect MK Stalin to write a letter to the PM to thank him for it."

BJP leader described Tamil as one of the greatest languages of India and extended an apology for not being able to talk in Tamil.

"I apologise to the party workers of Tamil Nadu as I cannot talk to them in one of the greatest languages of India, Tamil..." he said.