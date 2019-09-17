close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah raises questions over efficacy of multi-party democracy

"Seventy years after Independence, people of the nation had doubts in their mind if the multi-party parliamentary democratic system had failed. Will it be able to meet our goals? They were disappointed," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah raises questions over efficacy of multi-party democracy

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday raised questions on whether the multi-party parliamentary democratic system has succeeded in the country.

"Seventy years after Independence, people of the nation had doubts in their mind if the multi-party parliamentary democratic system had failed. Will it be able to meet our goals? They were disappointed," he said at an event here.

The BJP chief said that the constitution-makers had adopted multi-party democratic system after studying various democracies across the world with an aim to further the national progress so that people get equal rights and prosper.

Live TV

Taking a dig at the erstwhile Congress government, he said that during their tenure, there used to be news of corruption every day, borders were insecure, soldiers were beheaded, women felt unsafe and people protested on the roads every day.

"The government was politically paralysed. No decisions were taken," he said, adding that the government was such that every minister considered himself as Prime Minister but did not look at the actual Prime Minister as one.

Shah said that unlike the former government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government never took any decision for "vote bank" but rather for the benefit of the people.

"Some governments work for 30 years and take one big decision, but our government worked for five years and took over 50 major decisions, including GST, demonetisation, airstrikes, etc. No one else dared take it during their tenure," said the Union Minister. 

Tags:
Amit ShahBJPmulti-party democracy
Next
Story

DK Shivakumar to be sent to Tihar jail, court orders 14-day judicial custody

Must Watch

PT21M46S

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi can get PoK back?