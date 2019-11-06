Amit Shah releases video on Kartarpur corridor, says PM Narendra Modi realised long-cherished dream of millions

Ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Union Home Amit Shah on Wednesday released a video and called the corridor a historic achievement. He added that it will find special mention in the annals of history and will be remembered by generations of devotees. The Kartarpur Corridor will be inaugurated on November 9 ahead of the birth anniversary of the Guru on November 12.

Shah took to Twitter releasing the video, highlighting the utilities that the government is providing to all the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions.

Live TV

"With the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Parkash Purab, PM @narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let’s witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation," tweeted Shah.

"Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a historic achievement that generations of devotees will remember. It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects Modi govt’s commitment towards preserving our rich heritage & universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji," further tweeted Shah.

With opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Parkash Purab, PM @narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let’s witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation. pic.twitter.com/k9v2C0dTPO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2019

The video highlights the utilities provided to aid the pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Gurudwara. A 'State of the Art' passenger terminal building (PTB) complex for the Kartarpur corridor has been built. The PTB complex has all the necessary passenger facilities to facilitate pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. It will have adequate immigration and customs clearance facilities to process the smooth movement of approximately 5,000 pilgrims per day.

A 4.190-km long and four-laned Kartarpur highway has also been constructed for the pilgrims. The video highlights how this corridor will give visa-free entry to the pilgrims who earlier had to obtain a visa to enter Pakistan and visit the Gurdwara. It also highlights that the government has added new trains for the easy commute of the passengers travelling to Kartarpur. The video concludes with the government urging the people to welcome the historic event.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours, according to reports.

The Indian side of the corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary Baba Guru Nanak.