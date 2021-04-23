हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Amit Shah reviews COVID situation, orders measures to enhance oxygen supply

The MHA has issued an order directing the State/ UTs to take various measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country.

Amit Shah reviews COVID situation, orders measures to enhance oxygen supply
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, particularly in view of reports of shortage of oxygen supply coming from several hospitals across the country.

Shah has directed various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes.

“An Expert Group is optimizing and rationalising the allocation of oxygen to various States and UTs, keeping in view the active cases and to reduce time for movement of medical oxygen,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Friday (April 23).

The ministry issued an order on Thursday directing the State/ UTS to take various measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country.

The central government has prohibited supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those for few essential sectors.

The MHA has further written to States/UTs, to direct District Collectors or Deputy Commissioners to list all the plants situated in their district, in which different types of oxygen is generated, along with the installed capacity.

Indian Air Force has started transporting empty tankers after delivery of oxygen to reduce movement time.

The MHA said it is coordinating lifting of high capacity tankers from abroad, such as Singapore and UAE by Indian Air Force transport planes.

The Ministry of Railways is running special trains carrying oxygen tankers across the country for faster movement.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusAmit ShahMinistry of Home Affairs
Next
Story

Centre diverting Oxygen supply meant for Bengal to other states, claims Mamata Banerjee

Must Watch

PT12M1S

How long will the country have to struggle for oxygen?