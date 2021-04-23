Amit Shah reviews COVID situation, orders measures to enhance oxygen supply

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, particularly in view of reports of shortage of oxygen supply coming from several hospitals across the country.

Shah has directed various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes.

“An Expert Group is optimizing and rationalising the allocation of oxygen to various States and UTs, keeping in view the active cases and to reduce time for movement of medical oxygen,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Friday (April 23).

The ministry issued an order on Thursday directing the State/ UTS to take various measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country.

The central government has prohibited supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those for few essential sectors.

The MHA has further written to States/UTs, to direct District Collectors or Deputy Commissioners to list all the plants situated in their district, in which different types of oxygen is generated, along with the installed capacity.

Indian Air Force has started transporting empty tankers after delivery of oxygen to reduce movement time.

The MHA said it is coordinating lifting of high capacity tankers from abroad, such as Singapore and UAE by Indian Air Force transport planes.

The Ministry of Railways is running special trains carrying oxygen tankers across the country for faster movement.

