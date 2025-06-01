Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2909617https://zeenews.india.com/india/amit-shah-slams-cm-mamata-banerjee-over-opposing-operation-sindoor-says-teach-her-value-of-sindoor-2909617.html
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Opposing' Operation Sindoor, Says 'Teach Her Value Of Sindoor'

Amit Shah hits out at CM Banerjee for 'opposing' Operation Sindoor and said that sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amit Shah Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Opposing' Operation Sindoor, Says 'Teach Her Value Of Sindoor'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "opposing" Operation Sindoor. While addressing a BJP workers' special organisational meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Shah said that if CM Banerjee has the courage, she should try contesting elections without violence. 

Amit Shah in Kolkata criticized the Bengal Chief Minister for crossing all limits of appeasement for vote bank politics and said, "Our people were killed in Pahalgam... Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi's stomach... She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor."

Ahead of approaching polls in Bengal next year, Shah said that sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections.

"She has also played with the emotions of crores of women in the country... The sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections," he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK