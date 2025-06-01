Amit Shah Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Opposing' Operation Sindoor, Says 'Teach Her Value Of Sindoor'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "opposing" Operation Sindoor. While addressing a BJP workers' special organisational meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Shah said that if CM Banerjee has the courage, she should try contesting elections without violence.

Amit Shah in Kolkata criticized the Bengal Chief Minister for crossing all limits of appeasement for vote bank politics and said, "Our people were killed in Pahalgam... Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi's stomach... She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor."

Ahead of approaching polls in Bengal next year, Shah said that sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections.

"She has also played with the emotions of crores of women in the country... The sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections," he added.