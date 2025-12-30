Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a key strategy meeting with BJP's core team and migrant workers in Kolkata on Tuesday, ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Bengal State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar were prominent leaders present in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is on visit to the Eastern state, earlier today he claimed, West Bengal's people are ready to back a BJP government to reclaim the state's legacy, drive development, and prioritize 'Gareeb Kalyan.’

#WATCH | West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds BJP Core Group and migrant workers meeting in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/iEVDKWNfYm — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During a press conference on Tuesday, Saha slammed the Mamata Banerjee regime for "misgovernance" and alleged illegal infiltration. He said, "December 30 is the day of pride for Indians since, on this day in 1943, Bengal's son Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the Indian flag in Port Blair. It is also a crucial time for Bengal, starting today and continuing until April, as the state will hold assembly elections. People in Bengal have resolved to elect a strong government that brings them legacy, development, and welfare instead of fear, corruption, misgovernance, and infiltration,” quoted news agency ANI.

"In the last 15 years of the TMC rule in Bengal, the state has seen fear, corruption, misgovernance, and worry among its citizens due to infiltration of illegal immigrants," he added.

During his visit he pledged swift restoration of Bengal's glory under BJP rule. In his statement earlier today, he said, "We want to assure and promise to the citizens of West Bengal that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, we will revive Bengal's legacy and will develop the state. We will also prioritise the welfare of the poor. We have given priority to Gareeb Kalyan elsewhere too. We will construct a national grid that will stop infiltration in Bengal, “quoted ANI.

Amit Shah also unveiled plans for a fortified national border grid. "Insaan chhod dijiye, Parinda bhi pair nahi maar paye. Iss prakar ki majboot grid ki rachna hum karenge. We will not only stop the infiltration of illegal immigrants. We will ensure that each infiltrator is ousted from the country," Shah said, according to ANI. Stressing on government’s strict action towards illegal immigration, alleging TMC government of siding with Infiltrators and allowing illegal immigration in the state.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah alleged corruption, nepotism and arbitrary police appointments. In his statement he said, "We do not have governments in many states, but there is no such behavior there. The Prime Minister comes to flag off the Vande Bharat train, and Mamata ji does not go onto the stage. She twists the DOPT rules, and there is arbitrariness in the appointments of DGPs. Even after their retirement, they are appointed as advisors, as proxy DGPs. Mamata Banerjee's government has promoted the syndicate and cut money, and here only 'Bhaipo' has the right to earn, and no one else,", quoted news agency ANI.

As West Bengal gears up for 2026 Assembly polls, BJP's core committee meeting and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit sounding the party's election bugle in the poll-bound state.

Also Read: Amit Shah In West Bengal: Home Minister Vows To 'End Infiltration'; Challenges CM Mamata Banerjee