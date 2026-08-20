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Amit Shah chairs 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Chennai - what is it and why does it matter?

Amit Shah chaired the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kovalam near Chennai. Know its members, key issues and role.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Amit Shah chairs 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Chennai - what is it and why does it matter?
Image Credit: IANS. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting at a hotel in Kovalam near Mamallapuram.

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