/Amit Shah chairs 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Chennai - what is it and why does it matter?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting on August 20, 2026, at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Chengalpattu district, near Chennai. The Tamil Nadu government hosted the meeting, which brought together senior political and administrative leaders from across southern India. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay attended the meeting as Vice-Chairman, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Leaders and senior officials from the participating Union Territories also took part.