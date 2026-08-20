/Amit Shah chairs 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Chennai - what is it and why does it matter?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting on August 20, 2026, at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Chengalpattu district, near Chennai. The Tamil Nadu government hosted the meeting, which brought together senior political and administrative leaders from across southern India. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay attended the meeting as Vice-Chairman, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Leaders and senior officials from the participating Union Territories also took part.
The Southern Zonal Council meeting is designed to discuss issues that affect more than one state or involve the Centre and states. Key areas include water sharing, inter-state disputes, infrastructure, education, law and order and other matters that need coordination between governments.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting at a hotel in Kovalam near Mamallapuram pic.twitter.com/ka3fsN9Njs— IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026
The Southern Zonal Council is a statutory advisory body created under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. It provides a formal platform where states and the Centre can discuss common problems and work towards solutions.
The role of the Zonal Council is advisory. States first raise issues before the Standing Committee, where senior officials examine them. Matters that need wider discussion can then be placed before the full council.
This process allows chief ministers, ministers and senior officials to discuss problems involving two or more states or issues between states and the Centre. It can also help governments follow up on decisions taken at earlier meetings.
The southern states have close economic and social links, but they also share complex issues involving rivers, infrastructure, borders, public safety and development. A regular forum for discussion can help governments coordinate their policies and address issues that cannot be handled by one state alone.
The Amit Shah Chennai visit and the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting therefore go beyond a single government meeting. The wider purpose is to create a regular channel for dialogue between the Centre and southern states and to find practical solutions through cooperation.
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