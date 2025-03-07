Advertisement
MK STALIN

Amit Shah Targets TN CM Stalin On Language Row, Asks Him To Impart Medical, Engineering Education In Tamil

Amit Shah said Tamil Nadu's culture played a vital role in strengthening India's cultural stream. 

|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 11:53 AM IST|Source: PTI
Amit Shah Targets TN CM Stalin On Language Row, Asks Him To Impart Medical, Engineering Education In Tamil Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 56th CSIF raising day parade, in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)

Ranipet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to commence engineering and medical education in Tamil in the state. Targeting the chief minister on the language issue, especially given Stalin's opposition to Hindi, Shah said the Narendra Modi government effected changes and now ensured that the CISF aspirants could write the exam in their respective regional languages.

"Now the PM Narendra Modi government has ensured that the exam can be written in Tamil too," the home minister said, speaking at the 56th Raising Day of the CISF at RTC Thakkolam in Ranipet, about 70 km from Chennai. He further said, "I appeal to the Tamil Nadu chief minister to start the engineering and medical education in Tamil in the state for the benefit of students."

He said Tamil Nadu's culture played a vital role in strengthening India's cultural stream. "Be it administrative reforms, attaining spiritual heights, education or the unity and integrity of the nation - Tamil Nadu has reinforced Indian culture in every sphere," Shah said at the event, which was marked by a spectacular march-past of continents, yoga display and commando operations.

