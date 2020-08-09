Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 9) tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari shared the information on social media. "The COVID-19 test report of Amit Shah has come out to be negative," Manoj Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

The Union Cabinet minister had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus infection on August 2. Shah (55) had announced about his infection on his official Twitter handle saying his health is fine but he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors," he had tweeted on August 2.

The Union Home Minister had appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19. "I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves," he wrote in a message on Twitter.

Shah is currently undergoing treatment in Medanta hospital in Gurugram. As per reports, he will be discharged from the hospital after his second test comes negative.