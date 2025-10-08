Amit Shah To Chair High-Level Security Review On Jammu And Kashmir On October 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The meeting will focus on the security situation in the Union Territory, including winter preparedness. Reports of an alliance between Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) will also be discussed.

Sources said that during the meeting, Shah will emphasise intensifying the crackdown on terror financing. Agencies will be directed to take "prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade."

Strategies to counter negative propaganda spread by "anti-national elements" will also be addressed, with an aim to present a more accurate picture to the public.

A detailed review of the security situation in the Pir Panjal region, where recent terrorist activities have been concentrated, will be undertaken. Security agencies will be instructed to intensify efforts to achieve a "zero infiltration" goal along the border.

Recent reports indicate an alliance between Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), operating from Pakistan's Balochistan region, allegedly with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The potential threat this alliance poses to India’s security is likely to be discussed to formulate a coordinated counterstrategy.

The Home Minister will stress the need for enhanced synergy among all security agencies, including the Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, Intelligence Bureau, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Officials will also provide updates on actions taken to dismantle the terror network responsible for the April 2025 attack in Pahalgam.

In addition to security matters, the progress of ongoing developmental projects aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability will be reviewed.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Duloo, and top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau, Army, paramilitary forces, including CRPF and BSF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police are expected to attend the meeting.