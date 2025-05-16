Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone Of Flyovers Worth Rs 379 Crore In Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone on Sunday for two major flyover projects in Ahmedabad's western region, marking a significant step in the city's urban infrastructure development.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has announced that the Rs 379 crore initiative aims to decongest key traffic corridors and improve daily commute efficiency for lakhs of residents.

The two flyovers - one along the Law Garden - CN Vidyalaya route and another parallel to the Chimanbhai Patel Bridge - are scheduled to be completed within 34 months.

According to AMC Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, these projects are designed to address growing traffic challenges in some of the city's busiest zones. The 770-metre Law Garden flyover, estimated at Rs 142.02 crore, will ease movement across Panchwati Crossroads, Ambawadi Circle, and CN Vidyalaya, benefiting over 1.5 lakh commuters daily.

The larger project, a Rs 237.32 crore three-tier overpass near Chimanbhai Patel Bridge, will span nearly 2,000 metres and connect to Subhash Bridge.

The Indian Railways will construct the section over the railway tracks, while AMC will develop the rest, including space beneath the flyover for civic utility. Ahmedabad alone has seen the launch of several major flyovers, including recent projects like the Law Garden-CN Vidyalaya and Chimanbhai Patel Bridge extensions, worth a combined Rs 379 crore, Dani said.

These flyovers are designed to ease traffic at high-density junctions and are expected to benefit over 1.5 lakh daily commuters.

In Surat, the civic body has invested heavily in multi-level flyovers and corridor development to address chronic traffic bottlenecks, especially near industrial zones and railway crossings.

Vadodara and Rajkot have also implemented strategic flyovers to streamline intra-city travel and reduce commute times. Many of these projects are funded through a mix of state government allocations, municipal budgets, and assistance from central schemes.

Many of Gujarat's flyover projects are financed through a combination of state infrastructure funds, municipal budgets, and central government schemes like AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission. Technical partnerships with firms such as L&T, Afcons, and IRCON have brought advanced engineering solutions, including pre-cast segmental construction and noise-reducing surfaces.