Amit Shah to meet Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters: Source

New Delhi: In a key development that may resolve the ongoing tussle between Centre vs Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a delegation of protesting Muslim women may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 16). The meeting is likely to take place at 2 pm tomorrow at Shah's official residence or office.

The report comes a day after Amit Shah had on Friday (February 14) said that he is open to discussing matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act with anyone, including the protesters of Shaheen Bagh.

Earlier on February 13, protestors at Shaheen Bagh held heart-shaped cut-outs in which they urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit them at the protest site. 'PM Modi please come to Shaheen Bagh' read the cutouts. The heart-shaped cutouts were held by five men in the gathering.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been continuing for the past nearly two months and has gained national attention. Hundreds of women and children have been staging protests at the site ever since the Rajya Sabha approved the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019. The protestors have also expressed reservations about National Population Register and are opposed to any move towards the National Register of Citizens.

The blockade due to the protests was widely raised during recently-concluded Delhi Assembly election where several BJP leaders including Parvesh Verma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made controversial statements against the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014.