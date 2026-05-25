Amit Shah to visit border areas, including West Bengal and Gujarat, to review security preparedness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on an extensive multi-state visit ot tour India's border regions beginning Monday night. The move is aimed at reviewing the security architecture and enhancing coordination among various agencies tasked with safeguarding the country's frontiers.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit forms part of the Centre’s ongoing push to strengthen border management amid emerging security challenges.

According to official sources, the tour will cover key border states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura, and West Bengal, reflecting the government’s focus on assessing preparedness along both the western and eastern frontiers.

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The first leg of the visit begins with Shah’s arrival in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on the night of May 25 (Monday).On May 26, the Home Minister is scheduled to visit the Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at Sanchu along the India-Pakistan border. He will interact with BSF personnel to gain first-hand insights into the operational challenges and ground realities faced by troops in harsh and remote conditions.

Besides engaging with the jawans, Shah will inaugurate several welfare initiatives aimed at improving living and working conditions for the forces. These measures are part of the government’s broader efforts to boost morale and support personnel serving in demanding environments.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will chair a high-level review meeting in Bikaner to assess the overall security situation in the border districts. The meeting is expected to bring together senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, representatives of the Rajasthan government, top BSF officers, and administrative and police heads from five bordering districts.

Discussions are likely to focus on coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and measures to counter cross-border threats.

Following his Rajasthan visit, Shah will travel to Bhuj in Gujarat on May 29. There, he will inspect another BSF border outpost and visit the strategically significant Harami Nala area. The region, located along the India-Pakistan border in the Rann of Kutch, has long been considered sensitive due to its challenging terrain and history of infiltration attempts.

Officials further indicated that the Home Minister's visit shows the Centre's emphasis on maintaining heightened vigilance in vulnerable zones.

The Home Minister's itinerary also includes a visit to Tripura on June 5, where he will review security arrangements along the India-Bangladesh border. The northeastern region has its own unique set of challenges, including issues related to illegal crossings and smuggling, making regular assessments crucial for effective border management.

Around mid-June, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit West Bengal, a key border state that shares a long international boundary with Bangladesh. This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority in the state for the first time, defeating the incumbent Trinamool Congress and forming the government earlier this month.

During his visit to West Bengal, Shah will assess the overall security situation and review ongoing measures to strengthen border surveillance and enforcement.

Officials said the multi-state tour is part of a comprehensive strategy to bolster border security through regular high-level monitoring, better inter-agency coordination, and focused infrastructure development. The visits also underscore the government’s emphasis on direct engagement with personnel on the ground, ensuring that policy decisions are shaped by actual operational realities.

These tours are expected to give fresh impetus to modernisation efforts, enhanced surveillance systems, and welfare initiatives for the forces as India continues to prioritise strong and responsive border management amid evolving threats.

(with ANI inputs)